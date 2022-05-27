Thiago and Fabinho will be available against Real Madrid

Liverpool FC announced that midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho will travel with the rest of the squad to face Real Madrid in the Champions League Final this Saturday, adding that the two players are “set to come into contention to return.”

The pair will be among the players journeying to Paris for Saturday’s clash at Stade de France following injury concerns and are set to come into contention to return.

Thiago has resumed training after being forced from the pitch with a muscle issue in the first half of the Reds’ 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last Sunday.

Fabinho, meanwhile, has not featured since sustaining a muscular problem at Aston Villa on May 10.

Jürgen Klopp’s side will depart for France from John Lennon Airport later today.

Source: Liverpool’s fitness update

It’s not clear if Thiago and Fabinho will be fit enough to start in such an intense and important game, but their presence would be crucial for Jurgen Klopp, so the German coach will surely be tempted to deploy them in the starting lineup.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL

Date: 05/28/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Saint-Denis, Paris, France.

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

