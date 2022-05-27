Klopp: “We can’t buy Real Madrid’s experience”

Ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League Final between Real Madrid and Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp spoke to the media about who the favourites are, his squad health, Salah’s recent comments about wanting revenge, and more:

On how the final will go

“I don’t know how I would feel if we won. I only think about preparing for the game. We can’t buy Real Madrid’s experience.”

On Mohamed Salah’s comments about wanting ‘revenge’

“For Salah it was something important. He was injured and I understand his motivation. Revenge is not the only thing that moves us. Watching a video of that game would not do any good. Things happened in that game. The goalkeeper, Salah’s injury. The season has been exceptional, although everything will be seen by the color of the medal. History says that the favorite is Real Madrid, although I don’t care. If we do it at our level, we are going to compete and very well”

On the state of his squad

“The atmosphere is very good. Experiencing a final is the best. Thiago and Fabinho have trained well. We have confidence in what we are doing. I am happy to be here for a thousand reasons. The war continues. We play for the people of Ukraine”