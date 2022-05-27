Kaka: “As a madridista, I hope Madrid wins.”

Former Real Madrid player Ricardo Kaka was one of the panelists at AK Coaches’ World along with several other football figures, including Vicente del Bosque. In the interview, Kaka spoke about who he’s supporting in the Champions League Final, and left no room for interpretation.

“As a Madridista, I hope Madrid wins,” Kaka said. “It’s going to be a spectacular final, I think. Liverpool have had an incredible season, they lost the Premier League by very little and are having a phenomenal season and are playing in a Champions League final again. Madrid has won La Liga and reached the Champions League final in spectacular fashion. There are many ingredients to this. It’s going to be a very interesting final — especially after what happened years ago after beating Liverpool with the way Salah came out of the game. As a Madridista, I hope that Madrid wins. And always: Hala Madrid”.