Del Bosque on Ancelotti: “He is almost the spokesman for the entire club”

Former Real Madrid player and manager Vicente del Bosque was another Madridista, alongside Ricardo Kaka, who was part of the AK Coaches’ World panel. The Spaniard spoke about Real Madrid’s Champions League run, as well as Carlo Ancelotti and Karim Benzema.

On Ancelotti’s job to get Real Madrid to the final

“Madrid has played, from the round of 16, quarters and semifinals, three tremendous, emotional qualifiers, and they have earned the right to be in the final. Carlo Ancelotti? A coach who perfectly represents what a coach should be. He represents the club very well. He is almost the spokesman for the entire club, not only in the sporting part. He does a great job. For me he is a great example of a coach.”

On Karim Benzema

“We have always thought that he was very good. And now I think that, over the years, he is one of those players who seems to play easy, he is never suffocated, he always plays with extraordinary clarity”.