Courtois and Marcelo’s press conference: “Real Madrid deserve to be in the final”

On the eve of the 2022 Champions League press conference, Thibaut Courtois and Marcelo joined coach Carlo Ancelotti for a pre-match press conference. The journalists in the room could ask questions to any of the three men and all of Ancelotti’s press conference answers are covered here. Now, we’ll take a look at what the goalkeeper and left-back said during the discussion with the media.

Courtois on comparing the 2014 final to the 2022 final

Courtois has only played in one Champions League final in his career and it was for Atletico Madrid against Real Madrid, in the 2014 final in Lisbon. The goalkeeper was asked about that previous experience, to which he said: “When Real Madrid play finals they win them and this time I’m on the right side of history. I think everybody, no matter how many Champions League titles they’ve won, is thinking about winning this final for Real Madrid.”

Courtois on Ancelotti’s squad management

Asked about his coach, Courtois was full of praise for the man sitting next to him. He explained: “The good atmosphere we’ve had in the group this season starts with the coaching staff. We know they need to decide who plays and who doesn’t, but the coach manages that very well.”

Marcelo on Real Madrid’s road to the final

Marcelo discussed the journey to this season’s final and the fact that Los Blancos deserve to be in Paris. He said: “We know how important this competition is and we’re having a great season. We deserve to be in the final and we’re excited for it. It’s normal to have some nerves, but you already feel excited once the day of the final comes.”

Marcelo on Benzema’s leadership

Given that Marcelo isn’t playing often, vice-captain Karim Benzema has often led the team out this season. On this, the Brazilian said: “We know how much of a leader Karim is. This isn’t his first great season. He is more of a leader now, with his character and his presence helping the team a lot too, as well as with his football.”

Marcelo on his future

Of course, this could be Marcelo’s final game for the club, so he was asked if he could provide an update on his future. He remained vague on that, stating: “Everyone knows my love and passion for the club that I’ve spent almost all my career at. Fluminense and Real Madrid have given me everything. I won’t say anything here, to avoid speculation. Whether I stay or not, I think I’ve already done and given my all for Real Madrid. We’ll see after the final.”