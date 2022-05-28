Real Madrid vs Liverpool, 2022 Champions League Final: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid and Liverpool face off in the last and most crucial match of the 2021-2022 season: the Champions League Final. There are two main questions about both team’s starting lineup. Who will Ancelotti start on Real Madrid’s right wing? And also, will Thiago and Fabinho be ready enough to start?

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.

Liverpool predicted XI: Allison, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Diaz.

In the end, it’s likely that both coaches keep it simple. Ancelotti will likely start Valverde to make Casemiro, Modric and Kroos’ job easier during the first part of the game, as Rodrygo is also a very efficient player off the bench.

On the other hand, Klopp said during the pre-match press conference that both Fabinho and Thiago have recovered in time and confirmed that they will be ready for the game, so one could assume that they will feature alongside Henderson, given that they are crucial starters for the German coach.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL

Date: 05/28/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Saint-Denis, Paris, France.

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

