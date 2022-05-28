Real Madrid vs Liverpool 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch Champions League Final online

Real Madrid and Liverpool. Liverpool and Real Madrid. These two clubs fighting for the Champions League title when the light shines the brightest. This is what European football is supposed to be.

The two teams have endured very different paths on their way to this Final. Real Madrid beat all odds in a year which was supposed to be a transition season and knocked out Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City, all of them through thrilling comebacks fueled by the magic at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On the other hand, Liverpool have been contenders all season long, fighting for the Premier League title against Manchester City. However, their road in the Champions League has been much more manageable, as they faced Benfica, Inter Milan and Villarreal to clinch their presence in the Final.

It’s possibly safe and fair to say that Liverpool are the favorites to beat Real Madrid, but being underdogs is quite familiar for Ancelotti’s men, at least this season.

Die Meister, Die Besten, les grandes equipes, The Champions.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL

Date: 05/28/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Saint-Denis, Paris, France.

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.