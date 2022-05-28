Open Thread: 28 May 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek lx or NeRObutBlanco.
Destiny Awaits: APorLa14
Los Blancos stand just 90 minutes away from glory.
“It’s time to win, not to play. Let’s run and fight, and then our quality will show. It’s worthy dying tonight to make history. We will be the first with three titles: play, win and make history. C’mon!” - Cristiano Ronaldo
5 of those players from that night in Kiev will most likely start tonight as well. One can only hope that, combined with our newer squad members, they will give us a night to remember and lift the 14th. Hala Madrid and Godspeed.
Remember when it happened FOR A THIRD TIME? #APorLa14 | #UCL pic.twitter.com/YaS9eK2kz6— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) May 27, 2022
Stade de France— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) May 27, 2022
Paris#UCL | #APorLa14 pic.twitter.com/Kg6uMLYOaS
Final training session and pre game press conference
⚽ | Our final training session ahead of the @ChampionsLeague FINAL! #UCL https://t.co/y95s8NMJZs— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) May 27, 2022
️ | @MrAncelotti, @thibautCourtois and @MarceloM12 press conference ahead of the #UCL Final! https://t.co/Qona163h88— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) May 27, 2022
For those in Madrid that can’t make it to Paris.
The Bernabéu is ready. pic.twitter.com/Iuh7KbUeeh— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 27, 2022
