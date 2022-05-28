Open Thread: 28 May 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek lx or NeRObutBlanco.

Destiny Awaits: APorLa14

Los Blancos stand just 90 minutes away from glory.

“It’s time to win, not to play. Let’s run and fight, and then our quality will show. It’s worthy dying tonight to make history. We will be the first with three titles: play, win and make history. C’mon!” - Cristiano Ronaldo

5 of those players from that night in Kiev will most likely start tonight as well. One can only hope that, combined with our newer squad members, they will give us a night to remember and lift the 14th. Hala Madrid and Godspeed.

Final training session and pre game press conference

For those in Madrid that can’t make it to Paris.