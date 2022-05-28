Valverde expected to start on Real Madrid’s right wing against Liverpool -sources

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is expected to deploy Fede Valverde on the team’s starting lineup for tonight’s Champions League Final against Liverpool, club sources told Managing Madrid. Valverde and Rodrygo were competing for the spot on the right side of the team’s offensive line but these sources believe Ancelotti has decided to start Valverde, something which would allow Rodrygo to be a threat off the bench in a role he’s thrived in during the last part of the 2021-2022 season.

Valverde’s presence will give Real Madrid an extra gear in the midfield, making Casemiro, Kroos and Modric’s job easier against Liverpool’s physical and intense line. Los Blancos will be a bit more predictable on offense without Rodrygo, but Ancelotti will be hoping to see Vinicius and Benzema creating dangerous plays on their own.

Either way, Rodrygo will have his chances during the final third of the game if Ancelotti needs him. His ability to dribble past tired opponents and his finishing will be a huge asset off the bench.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL

Date: 05/28/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Saint-Denis, Paris, France.

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

