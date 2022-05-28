 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Florentino meets Ceferin, presents him with a gift

Despite the tension — as well as the lack of communication — between Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, the two parties met last night in Paris for dinner.

The dinner was held at Louvre Museum, in Les Salles du Carrousel, where UEFA hosted both Real Madrid and Liverpool at a table.

It was ‘cordial’ according to reports in Spain and France. Neither of the parties brought up the European Super League — the subject which has been the source of the overarching tension. Florentino even presented Ceferin with a gift — a replica model of the new Santiago Bernabeu stadium:

The Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool tonight will be played at Stade de France in Paris at 21:00 CET. Managing Madrid will have you covered extensively in article, audio, and video form.

