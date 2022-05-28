VIDEO: Is Odriozola good enough to bring back next season?

This week on our loan-tracker podcast exclusively for Managing Madrid Patrons, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse did their annual loan-tracker rankings, where they ranked every single Real Madrid loanee based on their performances in the 2021 - 2022 season.

Below, we’ve uploaded a free clip from that podcast. It’s specifically the Alvaro Odriozola section of the pod, which naturally gave birth to discussion on the right-back situation heading into next season. Who are Real Madrid’s targets, if any, for next season? Is Odriozola good enough to bring back? Does the club trust Dani Carvajal? Video:

The full episode can be found here: https://bit.ly/3lRdVZD

Enjoy, subscribe, and comment, and let us know your thoughts on the above video.

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid