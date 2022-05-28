WATCH: Ancelotti’s pre-game speech to his players

Thanks to a video taken by Spanish media outlet El Chiringuito at Real Madrid’s training session yesterday, fans can get a glimpse of Carlo Ancelotti’s pre-game words to his players at training.

“What we have done doesn’t matter now,” Ancelotti said to his players in the video, alluding to the run the team has had against Paris Saint-German (round-of-16), Chelsea (quarter-finals), and Manchester City (semi-finals). ”You are all here to enjoy yourself, which is the most important thing in football,”

“It’s going to be nice but also difficult,” The Real Madrid manager continued. “The final is a party and after the game we’ll all be happy.”

Here is the video that El Chiringuito posted on their social media channels:

IMAGEN @elchiringuitotv



La CHARLA de ANCELOTTI, al DESCUBIERTO



⚪️"Lo que hemos HECHO hasta ahora ya NO IMPORTA"⚪️ pic.twitter.com/JD2BPJtiLF — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 28, 2022

These are standard words we’ve heard in the past in the lead-up to big finals like this aimed to calm the nerves and ease the pressure. We hope that after a win tonight, we’ll also get a famous half-time tactical speech like we have with Zinedine Zidane in the past!