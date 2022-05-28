CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Liverpool, 2022 Champions League Final

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Liverpool in the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.

Liverpool starting XI (TBC): Allison, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Diaz.

As expected, Carlo Ancelotti has decided to start Fede Valverde on the right wing, with Rodrygo likely coming off the bench later in the game. Valverde’s physicality should help Casemiro, Kroos and Modric against the intense Liverpool midfield.

Last game of the 2021-2022 season, The Champions League up for the grabs! Enjoy it!

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL

Date: 05/28/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Saint-Denis, Paris, France.

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

