Ancelotti: “It’s easier to win a Champions League with Real Madrid than with any other club”

Carlo Ancelotti made history on Saturday night, becoming the first coach to win the Champions League four times. He won it twice with AC Milan, in 2003 and 2007, then twice with Real Madrid, in 2014 and 2022.

Speaking in the post-match press conference about this year’s win and his success in general, the coach said: “I think the fact that nobody thought we could win it helped us. I think we’ve deserved it. We had to suffer a lot to win it, all the way from the last 16, but we never gave up. But, I have to say that it’s easier to win a Champions League with Real Madrid than with any other club. It’s the structure of the club that makes this club special. I will forever remain grateful to the president and to José Ángel Sánchez for bringing me back and to the players. It has been so easy to manage this dressing room.”

Ancelotti on the keys to the win over Liverpool

Discussing the tactics a little more, Ancelotti told the media: “I think we managed today’s game well since the key was to avoid giving their front line space. Our back four played very well and they never managed to find space in behind. When their press dropped in the second half, we played better with the ball and we won the game.”

Ancelotti on the delay to kick-off

It was a unusual start to the game, with the kick-off delayed due to problems entering the stadium. On this, Ancelotti said: “It was a bit strange with the delay, but I never saw any nerves. The player still looked so confident. It’s this club, though.”

Ancelotti on Courtois

As the coach’s press conference was finishing, Thibaut Courtois entered the press room and joined the coach. The Italian said of his goalkeeper: “I told him that I’d take him to the final and that he’d then win the final for us. And he won the final for us.”