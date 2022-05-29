Managing Madrid Podcast: CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE FOR THE 14TH TIME!

On this CHAMPIONS LEAGUE WINNING episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Matt Wiltse and Om Arvind discuss:

All of the emotions from ye another historic Champions League triumph

Vinicius Junior’s moment and parallels to a young Raul

Vinicius Junior’s growth and the moment that encapsulated his season

Thibaut Courtois: best GK performance of all time?

Recounting all of TBO’s saves

Dani Carvajal’s big game and his turn around in form at the tail end of the season

Breaking down Real Madrid’s game-winning goal

The midfield class of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos

Performances of Fede Valverde and Karim Benzema

Performances of Eder Militao and David Alaba

Ageless Modric

Carlo Anceotti recognizing previous mistakes and providing roles for important squad players

UEFA’s mismanagement of ticket entry and issues that led to the delay of the game

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Om Arvind (@OmVAarvind)