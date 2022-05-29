Player Ratings: Real Madrid 1 - 0 Liverpool; 2022 UEFA Champions League Final

Real Madrid did what they do best — win a final; specifically a European final. Jurgen Klopp’s men were favored by many, but they could not beat an imperious Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian was without a doubt the stand out performer, making a total of 9 saves on the night. The whole of the Real Madrid team put in a shift defensively and were composed when put under the spotlight of the Real Madrid press. These players will go down in history as the group that produced one of the most memorable and difficult Champions League campaigns of all time.

Full match ratings below:

Thibaut Courtois—10: The big Belgian has earned his sainthood by producing one of the greatest goalkeeping performances of all time. A total of 9 saves, 7 from inside the box, including massive stops vs Mane and Salah (twice).

Dani Carvajal—9: The fullback turned back the clocks and put in one of his best performances in a Real Madrid shirt. Locked down Luis Diaz, was involved in the build-up to the goal, and was joint leader in completed tackles (4).

Eder Militao—8: Some nervy moments on the ball, especially in the first half but grew into the game. Won all of his aerial duels, including a thumping header over Mane in the second half to deny a Liverpool counter, and produced a team high 4 clearances.

David Alaba—9: His fitness was in doubt ahead of the match, but you would never know it watching him play. Managed a number of crucial tackles early on and finished the game with 3 clearances, 3 interceptions, 4 completed tackles, and 3 blocked shots. Played a beautiful lofted ball to Benzema on the goal that was ultimately ruled out by VAR.

Ferland Mendy—7: Defended well against Mo Salah and managed well under Liverpool’s press — completing 35 of his passes at a 97% pass accuracy.

Casemiro—9: A defensive masterclass . Seems to always be in the right place at the right time. Put his body on the line to block shots, managed crucial toe poke interventions, and occupied passing lanes to deny Liverpool they space they wanted to progress towards goal.

Luka Modric—8.5: After a tense opening 20 minutes for Real Madrid, Luka Modric began to move into deeper positions to get on the ball and help the team break through Liverpool’s press. Produced a fantastic reverse vertical pass to help set up the first and only goal of the game.

Toni Kroos—9: The German was at his absolute best against Liverpool. His composure in possession allowed Real Madrid to grow into the match and he constantly found the weak side winger to open space in the attack.

Fede Valverde—8.5: Plays with his heart on his sleeve. Gave it his all for 85 minutes, running tirelessly, and producing the game-winning assist with a low driven ball across net to Vinicius Junior.

Vinicius Junior—8.5: Encapsulated a break out season with a goal in the Champions League final to secure Real Madrid’s 14th title. What a season, what a moment, what a player.

Karim Benzema—7: Finished the game with 0 shots, who would have thought Real Madrid would win the final with 0 shots from Karim Benzema? Despite the lack of shot volume, the Frenchman was important in breaking through Liverpool’s press and occupying center backs in transition moments.

Substitutions:

Eduardo Camavinga—7: A late substitution for Fede Valverde. Skied a shot over the bar, but was important defensively and composed on the ball when in possession.

Dani Ceballos—6: Missed one of the biggest chances of the game after being played through 1 on 1 with Allison.

Rodyrgo Goes—N/A: A 93rd minute substitution for Vinicius Junior.