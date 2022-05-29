 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Open Thread: 29 May 2022

Decimocuarta!!

By Valyrian steel
Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22 Photo by Richard Callis/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek lx or NeRObutBlanco.

Perfect ending to an incredible season!!

Los Blancos ran through the top 3 of the EPL and the Champions of France to register a campaign for the ages. Thanks to some heroic goalkeeping from Courtois and a Vini Jr. goal, Decimocuarta has arrived. Relive all the action with the immediate reaction, player ratings and 3 answers and 3 questions articles. Commence the celebrations in Cibeles.

Marcelo announces his departure.

The Brazilian bids farewell to the white team as the player who has won the most titles for Real Madrid. Farewell Legend. Forever M12.

Just cementing their legacy.

While others begin writing theirs!!

