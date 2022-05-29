Open Thread: 29 May 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek lx or NeRObutBlanco.

Perfect ending to an incredible season!!

Los Blancos ran through the top 3 of the EPL and the Champions of France to register a campaign for the ages. Thanks to some heroic goalkeeping from Courtois and a Vini Jr. goal, Decimocuarta has arrived. Relive all the action with the immediate reaction, player ratings and 3 answers and 3 questions articles. Commence the celebrations in Cibeles.

The celebrations for La Decimocuarta will start tomorrow at 18:00 CET. The players will arrive at Cibeles around 20:40 CET and then will go to the Santiago Bernabeu at 22:00 CET to celebrate. #UCL pic.twitter.com/189PRmUtBu — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 28, 2022

Marcelo announces his departure.

The Brazilian bids farewell to the white team as the player who has won the most titles for Real Madrid. Farewell Legend. Forever M12.

| Marcelo: "This has been my LAST game with Real Madrid." @diegomiguel4 pic.twitter.com/y5g7LE39JH — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 29, 2022

Just cementing their legacy.

The greatest midfield trio of all time. pic.twitter.com/axBY8OSy8G — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 28, 2022

While others begin writing theirs!!

Courtois MOTM btw, in case you didn't know pic.twitter.com/obmgcBDvaY — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) May 28, 2022