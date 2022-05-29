Marcelo: “This was my last game for Real Madrid, to end like this gives me immense joy”

Lifting the 14th Champions League title wearing Real Madrid’s armband was Marcelo’s last duty as a Madrid player, the Brazilian defender confirmed to Cadena SER right after the game.

“This is an unbelievable emotion because like I said before, this was my last game as a Real Madrid player. I’m leaving Real Madrid and to leave this club while winning a Champions and being the most decorated player in the history of the club gives me immense joy. It’s not a sad day, it’s a happy day. I spent many years here, many magical nights at the Bernabeu and obviously this is something that makes me and mi family very proud,” said Marcelo.

The legendary defender did not confirm whether or not he will be retiring or joining another club as a free agent this summer. A potential return to the Brazilian league should not be ruled out.