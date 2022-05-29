Benzema on Mbappe: “We are good friends, it will not affect our relationship.”

In an interview on the show TF1 on French media outlet Telefoot, Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema answered questions about the Mbappe situation, and clarified that though he’s disappointed with the PSG star’s decision, it will not affect their relationship.

“I would have liked him to be able to fulfill his dream of playing for Real Madrid, being together,” Benzema said. “He chose PSG, we must respect him. It is his choice, he has many responsibilities. We will enjoy playing together in the national team. Everyone makes their own decisions.

“Real Madrid is Real Madrid, I am not disappointed. We are good friends, it will not affect our relationship.”

Benzema’s comments are perhaps a good way to ‘close the chapter’ on these discussions and minimize some of the distractions the French national team will face, though, I’m sure reporters will hammer home more questions during the UEFA Nations League.