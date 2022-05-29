Modric: “There’s nothing bigger than Real Madrid”

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric still has fuel left in the tank. He’s 36 years old, will turn 37 next September yet he won the fifth Champions League title of his career last night. Not only he won it, he also featured in the starting lineup against a very strong and physical Liverpool midfield.

“There are no words to describe what I’m feeling, it’s something unbelievable. This team, this club, is undoubtedly the best thing in football history. We always say this and we always have to repeat it, because there’s nothing bigger than Real Madrid,” said the midfielder when talking to Spanish TV Movistar+.

Modric is expected to sign his contract extension with Real Madrid in the next few days, as both parts involved wanted to wait until the end of the season. The Croatian player might not have the same consistency he had when he was at his peak, but he’s still a crucial midfielder for Real Madrid and that’s why it’s very easy to extend his deal.