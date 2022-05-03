 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Open Thread: May 3, 2022

Countdown to THE Decisive Match (2)

By NeRObutBlanco
/ new
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’ve love to drink beer and watch the other semifinal match with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Ezek lx, Kung_Fu_Zizou or... yours truly.

Heeeere’s Toni!

Do YOU Still Remember?

Cause I sure as HFIL do.

Alaba’s a BEAST

The Austrian international has now won 10 - That’s right, TEN!!!!!! - League titles in the last decade. What an athlete...

Noisy Neighbors Atletico will NOT Give Real Madrid the Pasillo

“Some people want to turn what was born as a gesture of recognition to the champion into a public toll to be paid by their rivals, with the aim of humiliation,”

Under no circumstances are Atletico Madrid going to collaborate in this attempt at mockery in which the true values of sport are completely forgotten. It also encourages tension and confrontation between fans

(via Marca)

Uh... what?

Will you Guys be Watching the other Semi?

Alright, let’s hear it. Will you watch the Villarreal - Liverpool game or nah? Who do you actually think will go through?

ICYMI:

Have a great day and enjoy the other match. May the Madridismo be with all of you.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...