Open Thread: May 3, 2022

Heeeere’s Toni!

Real Madrid will have Antonio Rüdiger's contract signed in the coming days. German centre back will join Real on a four year deal, the agreement has been reached also on commission and more. ⚪️ #RealMadrid



Ancelotti was key as he really wanted Rüdiger.

Here we go confirmed. ⌛️ pic.twitter.com/TjJF4B2fyv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 2, 2022

Do YOU Still Remember?

Cause I sure as HFIL do.

5 years ago today, Cristiano Ronaldo put in one of the greatest performances in European football history to send Real Madrid to the Champions League final pic.twitter.com/TlMQ8RR2Vs — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 2, 2022

Alaba’s a BEAST

The Austrian international has now won 10 - That’s right, TEN!!!!!! - League titles in the last decade. What an athlete...

Noisy Neighbors Atletico will NOT Give Real Madrid the Pasillo

“Some people want to turn what was born as a gesture of recognition to the champion into a public toll to be paid by their rivals, with the aim of humiliation,” Under no circumstances are Atletico Madrid going to collaborate in this attempt at mockery in which the true values of sport are completely forgotten. It also encourages tension and confrontation between fans

(via Marca)

Uh... what?

Will you Guys be Watching the other Semi?

Alright, let’s hear it. Will you watch the Villarreal - Liverpool game or nah? Who do you actually think will go through?

ICYMI:

Have a great day and enjoy the other match.