Alaba not training with Real Madrid’s squad, will be out against Manchester City

Real Madrid defender David Alaba could not rejoin the squad in training this Tuesday and will miss Wednesday’s match against Manchester City in the return leg of the Champions League Semifinals. Alaba is still recovering from the adductor tear he suffered during the first leg against Pep Guardiola’s men.

Some members of Real Madrid’s fan base and coaching staff could still be hoping to see Alaba on the squad list in case he makes significant progress in his recovery before the game, but his presence in the starting lineup is all but ruled out at this point.

Nacho Fernandez will replace him in the starting XI alongside Eder Militao, with Ferland Mendy starting on the left side of the team’s defensive line. Alaba’s presence and leadership will be missed, as Nacho has often struggled against elite attackers like the ones Pep Guardiola has at his disposal.