Ancelotti: “After Real Madrid, it is likely that I will retire.”

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke to Amazon Prime Video in an interview where he spoke about his future plans as well as Karim Benzema.

On his future after Real Madrid

“After this stage at Real Madrid, it is likely that I will retire. But if Real Madrid wants me to be here for another 10 years, I will be here for another 10 years.

“I would like to be with my grandchildren, be on vacation with my wife. There are so many things to do and that I have had to put aside... Go to many places that I have never I’ve been. I’ve never been to Australia. I’ve never been to Rio de Janeiro. I want to go visit my sister more often. Unfortunately, you can’t do everything, so the day I retire I’ll have all these things to do.”

On the great Karim Benzema

“You don’t have to train or manage Karim. You have to use Karim. You manage only because he’s a great professional, very humble, a great player He has solved many games for us, he was decisive this season. He is currently one of the most famous players in the world and he maintains great humility, and I think that is his strength. And he will win the Ballon d’Or. Benzema, behind him, is the strong structure of a strong club”