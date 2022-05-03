Modrić: "Even without playing at our best, we scored three in the first leg"

Luka Modrić was the player chosen for the player press conference ahead of the Real Madrid vs Manchester City second leg. Looking ahead to yet another crucial semi-final, the veteran said: “We know what we have to do and that this is the most important game of the season so far, so we’ll have to be at our best. We feel confident that we can mount a comeback. Even without playing to our best, we scored three goals there. We have quality and character and we never give up.”

Modrić has been here before and he usually ends up on the winning side. Some call it luck and that was put to the midfielder, to which he said: “To have won so many Champions League titles, it’s more than just luck. You need strong character and faith. We laugh a little when we hear that it’s just luck, but everyone can have their own opinion.”

Manchester City are a formidable force and Modrić was asked if they are the toughest opponent yet for Real Madrid. To that, he said: “I don’t know, as we’ve faced a lot of good teams. They’re such a good team, just like PSG and Chelsea were.”

Modrić on Ancelotti’s best qualities

Carlo Ancelotti is the man of the moment after completing his set of the five major European leagues. Asked about the coach’s best quality, Modrić said: “It’s hard to pick just one thing about him, but I’d say it’s just his way of being. He’s very natural and trusts the team. We were all happy when we came back as he was successful last time.

Modrić on Casemiro’s return

Casemiro missed the first leg with injury, but is back for this game and Modrić is delighted. He said: “Case being back means a lot, since he’s such an important part of our play. I’m sure he’ll help us a lot and help us to fix any mistakes that we make.”

Modrić on his relationship with Rodrygo

Modrić has a special relationship with Rodrygo, having taken him under his wing. Asked about the youngster, the veteran midfielder said: “He’s a special kid and we have a good relationship. His father is the same age as me, so I’ve told him that means he should listen to what I say! I’m happy that’s he’s doing well, as he is humble.”