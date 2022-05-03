Real Madrid announce squad for Champions League match against Manchester City

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Wednesday’s match against Manchester City in the return leg of the Champions League Semifinals.

REAL MADRID’S SQUAD LIST:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Fuidias.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo and F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas V., D. Ceballos and Camavinga.

Attackers: Benzema, Asensio, Jović, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

David Alaba has made the squad list but coach Carlo Ancelotti said that he will not be available as the defenders is still recovering from the adductor tear he suffered during the first leg. Alaba will actually be with the team and might even sit on the bench in case something happens to the defenders, but he should not be counted on. Gareth Bale and Isco will not be with the team.

Real Madrid have a 4-3 deficit on aggregate and will need to beat Manchester City if they want to clinch their presence in the Final.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 05/04/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.