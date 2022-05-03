Ancelotti: "We'll need to take a few risks to reach the final"

Real Madrid have put their LaLiga Santander triumph behind them and are now focusing on the Champions League second leg against Manchester City. That was the message from Carlo Ancelotti on Tuesday, as he said: “The team is doing good, as we’re motivated and focused. After sealing the league title, we feel good and want to reach this final. We’ll need a little bit of everything, including the Bernabéu crowd. We have a small deficit and we want to put that right tomorrow.”

Ancelotti wasn’t giving too much away about his line-up, except for suggesting David Alaba probably won't make it, as he also explained that the substitutes will be important. He said: “It’s going to be a long game, so it’s not so important who starts as many players will have a role to play. We know that David Alaba probably won’t make it. He’s an important piece, but Nacho will come in and he has been playing well. He’ll do a good job.”

Asked about his tactical plan, the Italian said: “We’re not going to set up in a low block for the whole game. If we did, City would take 99 shots. We’ll need to take a few more risks, but we’ll need to use a low block at some points I’m sure and we’ll have to be better than in the first leg. The press has to be good too to stop their passes through the lines and to cut out their transition opportunities. We need a complete performance.”

Ancelotti on Vinícius’ great season

The press conference also saw Ancelotti asked about a few individual players, starting with Vinícius. He said: “What he’s done to improve this season is he’s improved his finishing. His position hasn’t really changed. He’s cooler and calmer in front of goal. That’s not a technical or tactical thing, it’s that he has matured.”

Ancelotti on the return of Casemiro

Another player who the Italian was asked about was Casemiro, who is back after missing the first leg. On the Brazilian midfielder, he said: “His return will help us, especially defensively. We’ve worked a lot on the defensive side these few days, such as our movement together as a block.”