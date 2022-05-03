Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Unpacking the pre-game quotes from Ancelotti, Guardiola, and Modric

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Real Madrid’s 10 Champions League semi-final appearances in the last 12 years
- Why did someone ask Pep Guardiola a question about Pasillo?
- Journalism ethics, and lack thereof
- What are Real Madrid’s chances of advancing past Manchester City?
- Is Manchester City vs Real Madrid the next big European rivalry?
- What’s gonna happen with Antoine Griezmann?
- And more.
Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version every Friday over on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas
