Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Unpacking the pre-game quotes from Ancelotti, Guardiola, and Modric

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Real Madrid’s 10 Champions League semi-final appearances in the last 12 years

Why did someone ask Pep Guardiola a question about Pasillo?

Journalism ethics, and lack thereof

What are Real Madrid’s chances of advancing past Manchester City?

Is Manchester City vs Real Madrid the next big European rivalry?

What’s gonna happen with Antoine Griezmann?

And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga's hottest topics.

