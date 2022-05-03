 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Unpacking the pre-game quotes from Ancelotti, Guardiola, and Modric

Kiyan and Diego discuss the league title celebrations, today’s press conference, Xavi / Raul / Zidane, and a ton more.

By Kiyan Sobhani
Diego Lorijn, Churros y Tácticas
FBL-EUR-C1-MAN CITY-PRESSER Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Real Madrid’s 10 Champions League semi-final appearances in the last 12 years
  • Why did someone ask Pep Guardiola a question about Pasillo?
  • Journalism ethics, and lack thereof
  • What are Real Madrid’s chances of advancing past Manchester City?
  • Is Manchester City vs Real Madrid the next big European rivalry?
  • What’s gonna happen with Antoine Griezmann?
  • And more.

Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version every Friday over on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

