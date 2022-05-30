CHAMPIONS OPEN THREAD: May 30, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek lx or NeRObutBlanco.

VINICIUS SAVED THE WORLD FROM NOISE POLLUTION

If Liverpool won, we would not stop hearing about it for the next 50+ years. Our grandkids would rue the 28th of every May. But Ancelotti was able to redeem himself against pool in a UCL final. We need more pundits from La Liga working for sky, those EPL pundits and better watched on mute.

ANYWAYS!! What a bang season for Vini! 22 goals and 20 assists at 21 yrs old. He continues to build and get better each season. Imagine if he played for another club and we were rumored to be interested in him? we’d be looking at a hefty price tag upwards of 150 Million.

I’ll spend the next 7 days making each thread dedicated to my top 7 players of our season. A player per thread, with some honorable mentions.

TOADY IS ALL ABOUT VINI!

Just keep Calma! and Hala Madrid!

Blessed Happy Feet

Vini retiring Fernandinho and giving him a proper send-off

DISCLAIMER: I deliberately left out Bale’s name in the OT pic.