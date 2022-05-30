Managing Madrid Podcast: Live from Paris: El día después

This podcast was recorded in a beautiful outdoor patio in Paris on Sunday evening, where Managing Madrid’s Kiyan Sobhani and Eduardo Alvarez reflected on Real Madrid’s win over Liverpool, the atmosphere of the stadium and city, the performances of the players, the heroic run to win it and where the 14th ranks in Real Madrid’s history, and more, including a long discussion about Carlo Ancelotti’s performance this season.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Eduardo Alvarez (@Alvarez)