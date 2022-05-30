Churros y Tácticas Podcast: UCL Final Afterthoughts from a Merry Merengón & a Salty Culé

It’s been a heck of a season for Madridistas, which couldn’t have ended any better! Kiyan and Diego give their thoughts from their POVs, which provides for an interesting debate between the two about the perception of Real Madrid’s run, how they’ve managed to win five titles in eight years, how much they’ve deserved these trophies, how this era stacks up in the history of football, and a ton more.

This episode went up exclusively for Patrons.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

