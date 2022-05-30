Valverde admits he tried to shoot, not assist Vinicius

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde talked to the team’s TV channel during Sunday’s celebrations in the Spanish capital and admitted that his assist to Vinicius on Madrid’s game-winning goal wasn’t meant to be a pass.

“I got close to the box, I shot the ball, it ended up being a tremendous pass (laughs) and Vinicius made it look even better,” said Valverde.

Some fans and analysts were arguing about whether or not Valverde was aiming for a shot or a pass, but now the midfielder ended up the controversy and owned the fact that he wasn’t trying to deliver that assist, which is a very humble and honest thing to do considering that UEFA gave him the assist anyway.

Valverde has established himself as a crucial starter for Real Madrid and will try to keep that role next season, when Los Blancos will also expect Rodrygo to take a step forward and compete for the starting job on the right wing.