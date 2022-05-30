Rummenigge: “I apologize for Alaba leaving”

Former Bayern Munich player and Chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge spoke to German publication Bild, and in the interview, explained how tough it was for the German club to lose both David Alaba and Toni Kroos to Real Madrid — both players who have integrated seamlessly into the Spanish club.

“I am very sorry for David’s departure,” Rummenigge said. “I apologize for it. He was the head of the defense and played an incredible year under Flick when we won the Champions League in Lisbon. His loss at Bayern is very noticeable. That’s something that, honestly, I feel.”

Rummenigge also spoke about losing Toni Kroos back in 2014:

“His agent demanded a lot from Bayern,” said Rummenigge. “So much so that we could not fulfill it. We charged a transfer and I do not think that was because We did things wrong.

“We don’t need to discuss his career. It’s extraordinary, obviously. Also because he’s playing in a great club that wins titles and because it has had great coaches”.