Isco publishes farewell letter to Real Madrid and its fans

Isco Alarcon has published a farewell letter on his social media. The Spanish midfielder is leaving the club after nine years in the Spanish capital, as Real Madrid will not extend his deal.

When I was in Malaga and knew I had to leave I made a commitment to join another team, but Real Madrid called and you just can’t say no, although there are always exceptions .

I remember telling my people “damn, Madrid haven’t won the Champions for years but I sense it’s coming,” and then La Decima came and all the the rest is history.

Nine years later my stage in the club that made my dreams come true ends. Other than achieving these dreams, winning more titles than I could imagine and play alongside the best players: I HAD A GREAT F****** TIME AND NOBODY CAN TAKE THAT AWAY FROM ME!

Because no doubt I will remember the good things and I hope you do too!

I want to thank my teammates, coaches, therapists, workers at Valdebebas and the Bernabeu for all the work and support that everyone needs and that I never lacked. Also want to thank the fans because they welcomed me from the first day.

By the way, last night I told a friend that I don’t know why the workers are dismantling the structure at Cibeles because the 15th is coming!

See you forever and Hala Madrid!

Isco is expected to sign for Sevilla this summer, where he would join Julen Lopetegui —assuming the coach stays—.