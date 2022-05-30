Real Madrid in direct contact with Monaco over Tchouameni deal—report

Real Madrid are reportedly in direct contact with Monaco over a deal for midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni on Monday, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Direct contacts ongoing for Aurelién Tchouameni deal between Real Madrid and AS Monaco. The most important representatives of the two boards are working on it again today. ⭐️ #transfers



Real Madrid proposal discussed with Monaco’s ownership - no issues on player side. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2022

He reports that the two clubs’ representatives are meeting today to further discuss a deal for the 22-year-old. He says there is no issue from the player’s perspective on joining Real Madrid.

There is no specific figure reported saying how much Real Madrid has offered Monaco, but it was previously stated that the Ligue 1 club was looking for around 80 million euros.

Romano also reported that the two clubs were also discussing Tchouameni over the weekend, both prior to and after the Champions League Final on Saturday. He also stated that both Liverpool and PSG were still interested as well.

If completed, he would be Real Madrid’s second completed transfer of the summer already as it as reported Antonio Rudiger would be joining soon from Chelsea. Tchouameni would ideally be viewed as Casemiro’s future replacement and one for the future of Real Madrid’s midfield alongside Eduardo Camavinga.

No Comunicado Oficial as of yet, but it appears Real Madrid are headed in the right direction regarding a deal for Tchouameni with Monaco.