CHAMPIONS OPEN THREAD: May 31th, 2022

LATE BUT STILL GREAT

Benzema’s best individual season/s came in his 30’s. 44 goals in 46 games this season at 34. Words can’t describe. Redefining the position of a striker. Especially a modern striker. Youth players whoa spire to be strikers/forwards have to look to benzema as an example of how to be on the pitch. With intelligence to connect midfield and offence, technically gifted and sound positioning and a good finisher to still be a goal threat against any defence and lastly, the one only God can give you, is to be of good height for aerial purposes. The perfect modern striker, and we have him playing for us.

BALLON D’OR CAMPAIGN BEGINS NOW

Benzema has had a solid individual and collective season. There is no more a clear deserving player of the 2022 ballon d’or other than Karim Benzema. Unless short term memory strikes again and another big name player breaks out in the world cup and France Football gets a call from the dark side to crown that player instead of benzema.

Curler Croissant

One GOAT embracing another GOAT

As one of his biggest critics, i have to admit that It’s not going to be easy replacing benzema.