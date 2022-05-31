 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Benzema named 2021-2022 Champions League’s Player of the Season

The striker collects his first individual award after a brilliant season.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22 Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

UEFA have named Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema the 2021-2022 Champions League’s Player of the Season.

Per UEFA’s press release:
UEFA’s Technical Observer panel have named Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema as the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Player of the Season.

The French striker was a talismanic figure for Madrid as he drove them on to a record 14th European title, and his fifth since he joined from Lyon in 2009. Not only did Benzema hit double figures for Champions League goals in a single season for the first time in his career, his final tally of 15 earned him top spot in the competition scoring charts.

Remarkably, a joint-record ten of those goals came in the knockout stage, beginning with a decisive late hat-trick against Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16.

He followed up with another treble away to Chelsea and then buried the extra-time winner to oust the holders in Spain, before a trio of goals against Manchester City in the semi-finals – including the extra-time penalty that capped a jaw-dropping comeback.

This is undoubtedly the first of many individual awards coming Benzema’s way during the rest of 2022. Next will be the Pichichi, given to the 2021-2022 top scorer in La Liga. The most important of them all should be the Ballon D’Or, as Benzema is the main favorite to win the award also.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...