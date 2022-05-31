Real Madrid still negotiating key details with Monaco for Tchouameni — report

As we published on the website yesterday, Real Madrid have been negotiating with AS Monaco for the transfer of Aurelien Tchouameni all weekend — before and after the Champions League final — and into today, Tuesday.

Real Madrid have made the Tchouameni signing a priority, according to a report from Marca today, which also states that while the French midfielder may have been deemed too expensive (80m minimum) a few weeks ago, Kylian Mbappe’s snub changed things, and the club not only wants to sign Tchouameni because of his football abilities and upside, but also to preserve the image of the Real Madrid brand to ensure they can still sign the best players in the world.

Marca’s report today says that Liverpool have basically ‘thrown in the towel’. Jurgen Klopp met with Tchouameni personally, but it was apparent the Frenchman only wanted to play for Real Madrid. The biggest barrier now is not Liverpool, but PSG, who will be offering Monaco and Tchouameni more money.

If this deal is to get done, it will be down to Tchouameni being persistent to join the whites while being undeterred by the extra money.