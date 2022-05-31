LaLiga president Tebas: “Real Madrid’s win is not only a matter of money, but the success of good management”

LaLiga president Javier Tebas congratulated Real Madrid on their 14th Champions League win as an achievement of excellent management and leadership in a panel at the Europa Press Sports Breakfast.

“Congratulations to all Madridistas. If we reflect, this is one of the most complicated situations. Madrid came out of a pandemic, two and a half years of a pandemic where Madrid’s management in that aspect has been excellent. The only club among the participants in the Champions League that has not had losses, they may be the only one of the participants that this year that has not had losses, and this denotes the effort that the club has made to be European and LaLiga champions. That it is not only a matter of money, but the success of good management. Congratulations to your leaders.”

“For a long time, Madrid’s victories in Europe have been the victories of Spain and its football. Madrid represents integrity, values ​​and lordship, as a club. You have to differentiate what people are from what clubs are.”

Tebas was also asked if he had personally congratulated Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who he has clashed with in the past over the Super League concept.

“I sent a tweet to all of Real Madrid and he [Florentino] is included there. When I say that expression it is that he never loses, he keeps fighting. Even if he is knocked out, he sells that he has won or that he is winning. When this [Super League debate] is over he will say we have lost.”

The LaLiga president also gave his thoughts on who from Real Madrid he believes should win this year’s Balon d’Or, whether Thibaut Courtois or Karim Benzema. He was also asked about Atletico Madrid removing Courtois’ plaque.

“Both of them. Choose one? I think Benzema deserved it in other years”.

“Bad, the players have their personal lives, they are professionals. He made a historic stage at Atlético, for three minutes he was not European champion. Courtois and Atlético do not deserve this.”

Lastly concerning Real Madrid during the panel, Tebas was asked about the club not signing neither Erling Haaland nor Kylian Mbappe. He once again voiced his concern about the transparency of funding for clubs such as Manchester City and PSG.

“On the issue of Haaland, the operation was impossible for a club with the transparency of Real Madrid. If he has gone to City, we will see how the operation has been carried out. They take about 150 million euros of commission. That is only done by clubs like City, PSG or before Chelsea”.