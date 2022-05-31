Carvajal: “It’s a shame that the final could be tainted”

Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal has expressed his concern over the poor organization of the UEFA Champions League Final at Stade de France on May 28th, where supports were pepper sprayed by the police and fans were funnelled into tight corridors and not allowed in the stadium on time. Speaking to media while on international duty with Spain, Carvajal shared his views on the matter.

“There was quite a bit of chaos,” Carvajal said.

“Our closest relatives — my parents, my wife and my son — had to be left practically at the door of the stadium because security getting in couldn’t be guaranteed.

“It’s a shame that because of something external the final could be a bit tainted,”

“It must be noted and corrected for the next events that take place at that stadium. It needs to improve, because there were people that suffered a lot. It should have been a dream day, whether you win or lose, and there were people who couldn’t enjoy it.”