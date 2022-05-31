7 Madridistas In Spain’s Preliminary EURO 2022 Squad; Svava & Møller Selected For Denmark vs. Austria

GK: Sandra Paños, Lola Gallardo, Misa Rodríguez

DEF: Irene Paredes, Mapi León, Leila Ouahabi, Andrea Pereira, Ivana Andrés, Ona Batlle, Laia Alexandri, Olga Carmona, Sheila García, Ainhoa Vicente Moraza

MID: Alexia Putellas, Mariona Caldentey, Patri Guijarro, Aitana Bonmatí, Irene Guerrero, Nerea Eizaguirre, Teresa Abelleira

FWD: Jennifer Hermoso, Lucía García, Esther González, Marta Cardona, Amaiur Sarriegi, Athenea del Castillo, Claudia Pina, Salma Paralluelo

The Spanish Women’s National Team will start the ‘Preparation Phase’ for EURO 2022 on Sunday, June 12, at the Ciudad del Fútbol. The first of their friendly matches will be on June 25 at the Nuevo Colombino in Huelva against the Australian national team.

Misa, Ivana, Olga, Teresa, Cardona, Athenea, and Esther are the Madridistas that have been chosen. As usual, there is controversy with Vilda’s midfield selections. Claudia Zornoza, who many view as Madrid’s most reliable central midfielder of the season, was left out in addition to club teammate Maite Oroz and Atlético Madrid’s Maitane.

It’s worth noting that a EUROs squad can only have 23 players, meaning that five will be cut.

Denmark have announced their squad for a friendly against Austria on June 12 in preparation for the EUROs. Real Madrid’s Caroline Møller Hansen and Sofie Svava have made the list.