Ancelotti has called Tchouameni to convince him of his role next season — report

As we published earlier today, Real Madrid are in talks still with AS Monaco to obtain the signature of Aurlelien Tchouameni — the midfielder who is one of the most talented young players in the world and could help build a future midfield that consists of himself, Eduardo Camavinga, and Fede Valverde for years to come.

In a new report from Marca, it’s stated that Tchouameni, although Real Madrid is his preferred destination, is worried about his playing time next season. Carlo Ancelotti already has at his disposal: Casemiro, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga, and Fede Valverde next season at minimum — and that’s assuming Dani Ceballos doesn’t stay.

Per that same report, Ancelotti has called Tchouameni directly today to convince him that he’ll have an important role in the team next season — something that Jurgen Klopp has also done earlier though Liverpool seem to be out of the race now.

Certainly juggling the playing time of the midfielders next season won’t be easy. How big of a role would Tchouameni be given right away? That’s a big question mark, especially given the hefty price tag he’ll have.