Real Madrid’s €80 million deal for Tchouameni now imminent -report

Real Madrid’s deal with AS Monaco for midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is set to be completed over the next few hours, according to reports published on the French media Tuesday evening.

Le Parisien, who are always very well connected to Paris Saint-Germain, reported that the midfielder has chosen to join Real Madrid. PSG were believed to be in the race for Tchouameni. The newspaper added that Tchouameni could sign his deal with Real Madrid while he’s with the French national team in Clairefontaine.

Transfer specialist Matteo Moretto also reported that Los Blancos will pay a fee of around €80 million which could reach €100 million in bonus. Fabrizio Romano confirmed that PSG tried to get in Real Madrid’s way and secure the signing of Tchouameni but the player ultimately decided to play for Real Madrid.

Tchouameni will be Casemiro’s reliable replacement next season, and he will definitely be the long-term answer to take on the starting role as the defensive midfielder if he reaches his potential.