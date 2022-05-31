Kosovare Asllani Posts Goodbye Message & Video

The chapter of the first Galáctica in Real Madrid history has come to a close. Kosovare Asllani has said her official goodbyes.

3 years in Madrid. Special chapter written ✍️ It’s time to continue my story https://t.co/jIvA8v9Db2 — Kosovare Asllani (@KosovareAsllani) May 31, 2022

This was a known possibility since the middle of the season, as Asllani suffered injury after injury and rumors abounded that she was frustrated with a lack of protection on the pitch. She ended up making 17 appearances in the league, but only 10 were starts.

Such struggles in her final year at Las Blancas will not mar the legacy that she has built at the club. As the first star signing, Asllani came to Madrid before they were even termed as such, sacrificing better gains in the short term to help CD Tacón stay in the top flight, Then, in 20/21, she authored her marquee season, scoring 16 league goals and notching the fasted hat-trick in club history. As a result, Real qualified for the Champions League.

“Legend” is a loaded term at a club as historic as ours and has different meanings for different people, but there is no doubt that Asllani will go down as one of the most important signings Real Madrid has ever made.

The Managing Madrid family truly wishes her the best in her future endeavors and thanks her for authentic Madridismo, professionalism, and quality on the pitch.

We will publish a proper tribute piece soon.