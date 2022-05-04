Real Madrid vs Manchester City, 2022 Champions League: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Manchester City in the return leg of the Champions League Semifinals. Los Blancos have to overcome the 4-3 deficit they collected in the first leg, so they must beat Manchester City to advance to the Final.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Manchester City predicted XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Mahrez, Foden, Gabriel Jesus.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti will have to replace David Alaba in the lineup, so Nacho will start alongside Militao. Other than that, the main question about Madrid’s starting XI is the dilemma between a 4-3-3 con Rodrygo, Vinicius and Benzema upfront or a 4-4-2 with Valverde alongside Casemiro, Kroos and Modric.

It will be important for Madrid to defend better than they did in the first leg but they must also find a way to let City know that they’re a threat offensively.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 05/04/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

