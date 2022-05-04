Real Madrid vs Manchester City 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch Champions League online

Real Madrid and Manchester City meet at the Santiago Bernabeu in the return leg of the Champions League Semifinals. Los Blancos found a way to beat Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea in the previous rounds while being underdogs, and they have a 4-3 deficit on aggregate tonight following what was a poor defensive performance on the first leg.

Los Blancos will be without David Alaba, who is their main leader on defense. Nacho will replace him in the starting lineup, so it will be interesting to see if Madrid can defend against City’s talented offensive line.

It will be important for Real Madrid to keep the fans engaged throughout the entire game, meaning that Ancelotti’s men will have to create chances as often as possible to make sure that City don’t play with confidence.

Los Blancos have the tools and the talent to overcome their deficit, but the fans at the Bernabeu will be needed.

Champions League football at its finest.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 05/04/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.