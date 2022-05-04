Open Thread: May 4, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’ve love to drink beer and watch the mother of all semifinals with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Ezek lx, Kung_Fu_Zizou or... yours truly.
Carlo Hints at Retirement Post-Real Madrid Contract
Carlo Ancelotti: “After this Real Madrid chapter I will probably retire. But if Real wants me to stay here 10 years, I'll stay another 10 years”, tells @AAlciato on @primevideoit. ⚪️ #RealMadrid— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 3, 2022
“National team in the future can be an option. Canada? Why not? I’d like it”. pic.twitter.com/mjhBQm5qJn
Trolling... Gotta be...
️ "Will you do the Guard of Honor to Real Madrid tomorrow as they won La Liga?"— SPORTbible (@sportbible) May 3, 2022
Pep Guardiola: "No... This issue does not concern the Champions League. I have nothing to say."
️ "So, won't you give Real Madrid a Guard of Honor?
Pep Guardiola: "This is a UEFA competition..." pic.twitter.com/wgLe8CpSQb
And this is Just Beautiful
Real Madrid fans chanting Cristiano Ronaldo's name at the 7th minute in their match against Espanyol ❤️— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 30, 2022
(via @BolavipMex) pic.twitter.com/fv53togGlN
Well I mean, He’s the Go-To Option at this Point...
️| Ancelotti: "Karim Benzema will win the Ballon d'Or." @PrimeVideoIT #rmalive pic.twitter.com/HsoQlRFSPC— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 3, 2022
Look, I’m just trying to calm some nerves ahead of tonight’s match...
Have a great day and may the Madridismo be with ya all. We’ll chat a lot during the game.
