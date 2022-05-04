 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Open Thread: May 4, 2022

The day YOU ’ve been waiting for...

By NeRObutBlanco
/ new
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’ve love to drink beer and watch the mother of all semifinals with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Ezek lx, Kung_Fu_Zizou or... yours truly.

Carlo Hints at Retirement Post-Real Madrid Contract

Trolling... Gotta be...

And this is Just Beautiful

Well I mean, He’s the Go-To Option at this Point...

Look, I’m just trying to calm some nerves ahead of tonight’s match...

Have a great day and may the Madridismo be with ya all. We’ll chat a lot during the game.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...