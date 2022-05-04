Guardiola on Kyle Walker: “We will decide tomorrow”

Pep Guardiola spoke to the media ahead of tomorrow’s second-leg fixture of the Champions League semi-finals between Real Madrid and Manchester City. Guardiola spoke about his squad health, who the favourites are, and more. Though, there were a lot of poor questions today from journalists who aimed to stir the pot (one asked him whether he should give Real Madrid a guard of honour, for example), so we’ve only included the two sections that we thought were relevant:

On the status of John Stones and Kyle Walker

“Kyle trained today and he will travel,” Guardiola said.

“Tomorrow we will decide - he is three weeks without training but we are happy he is back. We will decide tomorrow.

“Yeah definitely (we have better options at right-back with Joao Cancelo also available after suspension).

“Joao is no doubt. He is really good. We will see with Kyle tomorrow how he is after treatment tonight and tomorrow. Then we will decide.

“No, John Stones is not fit.”

Who are the favourites?

“We are two good teams. We saw it a week ago when we played. They are champions of Spain. We are trying to be champions.

“Both teams are good. I said a week ago we want to win and try and be in another final, for the second year in a row.

“(But there is) no guarantee the same guys will play the same way,. I don’t know what will happen tomorrow. We will try and win the game with the best XI possible.”