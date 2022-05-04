 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Managing Madrid Podcast: Loan-tracker: Brahim continues to struggle

Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse also discuss Kubo, Mayoral, Reinier, and more.

By Kiyan Sobhani and Matt_Wiltse
AC Milan v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

- Brahim Diaz vs Fiorentina

- Serie A title race

- AC Milan fans not wanting Brahim back

- Stefano Pioli’s trust in him

- Are we rooting for Milan?

- Borja Mayoral vs Celta Vigo and Real Betis

- Staggering Borja Mayoral stats

- Should we sell Takefusa Kubo?

- And more.

Mumbai, May

Toronto, May

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

