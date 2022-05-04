CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Manchester City, 2022 Champions League

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Manchester City in the return leg of the Champions League Semifinals.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.

Manchester City starting XI (TBC): Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Mahrez, Foden, Gabriel Jesus.

Real Madrid just need one more win at the Santiago Bernabeu to advance to the Champions League Final. Having already conquered the 2021-2022 Liga title, this could be the last meaningful match Los Blancos play this season, so Madrid must make sure to play with intensity and give their all so that they can fight for the title against Liverpool.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 05/04/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

