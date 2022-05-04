VIDEO Podcast! Real Madrid vs Manchester City tactical preview

Here’s something to tide you over until kick-off to calm your nerves, and perhaps even give you some optimism!

We’ve uploaded, in its entirety, the full video version of our Real Madrid vs Manchester City preview podcast hosted by Managing Madrid’s Kiyan Sobhani, Jose Perez, and Siddharth Ramsundar. The guys break down every single tactical wrinkle imagine in a jam-packed, one-hour show.

Topics:

What’s the biggest difference between the first leg and second leg in terms of preparation?

Real Madrid ’s defensive issues

’s defensive issues David Alaba’s absence

Eder Militao’s concerning form

Reasons for optimism

How will Casemiro deal wit the press?

How should we approach this defensively?

Should we start Rodrygo Goes or Fede Valverde on the RW?

Will Pep Guardiola start Zinchenko or Ake at left back?

Joao Cancelo vs Vinicius Jr

Who will City start in attack?

Key matchups

What’s the key to getting an open game?

What LeBron James has taught us about efficiency and demoralizing the opponents

And more.

